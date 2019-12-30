Christmas Day Fairbourne murder accused appears in court
- 30 December 2019
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his wife on Christmas Day.
Vivienne Bryan, 75, died in a home on Francis Avenue in Fairbourne, a small seaside village in Gwynedd.
Thomas Bryan, 74, of Fairbourne, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Monday accused of her murder.
He did not formally enter a plea and was remanded in custody until his appearance at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday.