Christmas Day Fairbourne murder accused appears in court

  • 30 December 2019
Image caption Thomas Bryan, from Fairbourne, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates Court on Monday

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his wife on Christmas Day.

Vivienne Bryan, 75, died in a home on Francis Avenue in Fairbourne, a small seaside village in Gwynedd.

Thomas Bryan, 74, of Fairbourne, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Monday accused of her murder.

He did not formally enter a plea and was remanded in custody until his appearance at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday.

Image caption Police were called to Francis Avenue on Christmas Day

