A woman who died when she was struck by a car in the Gwent Valleys on Boxing Day has been named as Kerri-Ann Assirati.

Her family have paid tribute to 32-year-old Ms Assirati, describing her as a "fun-loving mother, sister, auntie, partner, daughter and twin sister".

Ms Assirati, from the Nantyglo area of Blaenau Gwent, died on the A467 near Brynmawr at about 09:00 GMT on 26 December.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

In a statement, Ms Assirati's family said: "She was always outgoing and bubbly, the life and soul and rock of her friends and family.

"Kerri is well-loved by all the community and a massive loss to everyone."