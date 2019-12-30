Image copyright Twitter/ @CFarrow1981 Image caption There was thick fog on the beach at Barry Island earlier

Thick fog patches may cause visibility to be less than 100m, potentially affecting flights and other travel.

A Met Office yellow warning is in place from 17:00 GMT until 23:59 for 12 local authority areas in south-east and south-west Wales.

On Monday morning, a Ryanair flight from Tenerife was diverted from Cardiff to Bristol Airport because of fog.

The Doha flight landed at 12:00, but passengers were advised to check if other flights were affected.

Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan are the areas covered by the warning.

Image copyright Gareth Jenkins Image caption Much of Cardiff Bay was obscured when looking from Penarth on Monday morning