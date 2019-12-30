Image copyright Taylor Wimpey Image caption Developers Taylor Wimpey are proposing to build 177 homes on land in the Wren's Nest Farm area

Plans have been submitted for the latest phase of a major 1,200-home development in Torfaen.

Developers Taylor Wimpey have proposed building 177 homes on land in the Wren's Nest Farm area - west of Cwmbran Drive in South Sebastopol.

Outline permission for the wider 99-hectare (244-acre) Edlogan Wharf development was granted in 2014, more than 20 years after it was fmooted.

The plans will be considered by councillors in the coming months.

Taylor Wimpey said it would integrate the scheme with previous phases.

Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph Image caption Wren's Nest Farm is grazing land west of Cwmbran Drive in South Sebastopol

The plans propose a range of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses on the 11-hectare (27-acre) site, which is accessed off Bevan's Lane and is currently mainly used for the grazing of animals.

A planning statement said the plans would consider the nearby Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal conservation area, as well as Wren's Nest Farm.

Four reserved matters applications as part of the overall scheme have already been approved - for 210, 102, 181 and 143 homes respectively.

Another application for 228 houses has also been submitted for consideration.