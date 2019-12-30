Image copyright Family photo Image caption Margaret Edwards translated the well-known Welsh song Un dydd ar y tro (One day at a time)

A woman who died in a single-car crash was a songwriter who translated the well-known Welsh song Un dydd ar y tro, her family has said.

Margaret Edwards, 74, from Denbighshire, died in the collision on the A5 at Pentrefoelas, Conwy, at about 21:20 GMT on Saturday.

Her family also said she was "devoted" to her three children and nine grandchildren.

North Wales Police has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

A statement, released by police on behalf of Ms Edwards' family, said: "A devoted mother to Elin, Leisa and Tudur and a proud and loving Grandmother to nine grandchildren, Margaret Edwards' contribution to her community, to education and music was invaluable.

"As a singer-songwriter, Côr Bro Gwerfyl's [local choir] conductor and the translator of the well-known song Un dydd ar y tro, she will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all."