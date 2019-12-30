Journalist and author Ioan Roberts dies aged 78

Image caption Ioan Roberts had several books published by Y Lolfa

Tributes have been paid to Welsh journalist, author and editor Ioan Roberts who has died aged 78.

Originally from Rhoshirwaun, Gwynedd, Mr Roberts worked as a civil engineer before finding work as a journalist for Welsh language newspaper Y Cymro.

He was also editor of Y Dydd on HTV, a news broadcaster for Radio Cymru and he produced programmes for S4C.

He had several books published by Y Lolfa, most recently a collection of Geoff Charles photographs.

Mr Roberts reported on the investiture of the young Prince Charles as the Prince of Wales when he had worked on Y Cymro for just three months.

Musician Arfon Gwilym, who knew Mr Roberts from his days on Y Cymro, said it was a "shock".

"He was one of the best journalists Wales has ever had," he said.

"His biggest talent was his talent with words. He had an easy, understandable way of speaking Welsh and he could phrase things brilliantly.

"This is a big loss, and we are all in shock."

Mr Roberts, who ended up living in Pwllheli, leaves his wife Alwena and two children, Sion and Lois.

Paying tribute on Twitter, politician Dafydd Wigley said: "Very sad to hear of the death of my old friend Ioan Roberts, friends since the days we were at university in Manchester. A big loss to the Welsh media."

Dwyfor Meirionydd MP Liz Saville Roberts added: "It is a sad duty to publish news of the death of Ioan Roberts, or Io Mo. A nationalist and journalist who was an active friend of the cause of the Welsh nation. All condolences to Alwena and the family."