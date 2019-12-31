Wales

Haverfordwest bingo assault leaves woman with broken nose

  • 31 December 2019
Someone playing bingo Image copyright Getty Images

A woman was left with a broken nose after she was assaulted in a toilet cubicle at a bingo event.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses to the attack at Flamingo Bingo in Haverfordwest Pavilion, Pembrokeshire, on 21 December.

Police believe a woman attempted to drag two other women out of a cubicle and assaulted them.

Flamingo Bingo said on its Facebook page "violent behaviour will not be tolerated at our events".

