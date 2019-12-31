Image copyright Google Image caption The Boat House is part of the Tower Hotel

A pub has been banned from opening on New Year's Eve because "events of violence" over the Christmas period.

The Boat House pub, part of the Tower Hotel on Stryd Fawr in Pwllheli, Gwynedd, has been closed for 48 hours by North Wales Police.

The force said it had no confidence in the management's ability to prevent, or respond to, further violence.

The closure is in force until 16:00 GMT on New Year's Day.

Insp Matt Geddes said the violence had resulted in injury to police officers and members of the public.

"This is not a decision taken lightly but is necessary to ensure public safety in the town over the new year period," he added.

"We will be working in partnership with Gwynedd Council moving forward to ensure significant improvement if the premises are to continue trading."