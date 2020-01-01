Man dies in New Year's Eve crash with lorry

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near junction four of the A55

A man died when a car and a lorry crashed just before the start of the new year on Tuesday night.

The 64-year-old driver of the car died at the scene on the A55 near junction four at Caergeiliog on Anglesey.

The crash happened just before midnight on the eastbound carriageway and involved a black Vauxhall Mokka and a heavy goods vehicle.

North Wales Police said the man's next of kin had been informed and asked for any witnesses to come forward.