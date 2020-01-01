Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Is it freezing or balmy? Whatever, it's a good hangover cure, apparently

Swimmers around Wales braved the mist and chill of New Year's Day to take a bracing plunge into the sea.

Events at Abersoch in Gwynedd, Saundersfoot in Pembrokeshire and Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan drew thousands of participants and spectators to the beaches.

In Saundersfoot, organisers said a record 2,048 swimmers took part to raise money for charity.

The west Wales town and Barry were both marking their 36th annual swim.

Image copyright Gareth Davies Photography Tenby Image caption The 'Roadworks' traffic cones won the group fancy dress competition at Saundersfoot

Image copyright Gareth Davies Photography Tenby Image caption Packed like sardines on Saundersfoot beach

Image copyright Gareth Davies Photography Tenby Image caption Brightening up a misty day in Saundersfoot

Saundersfoot Festivities chairman Martyn Williams said: "The village and wider community has done us proud again.

"We could not have conceived 36 years ago we would be here now hosting such a major event."

Further north in Abersoch, swimmers said the water was "freezing" but did not let it stop them taking part.

One swimmer said: "It's just a really good way to start the year. Like a refreshing challenge to get you going."

Another said it was "tradition", while a third admitted it was a "hangover cure".

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption What's occurin'? They're off at Barry's new year swim

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Wonder Woman drops in for a dip at Barry