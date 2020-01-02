Image copyright Jenna Jones Image caption Jeffrey Otway had a tearful reunion with Tiger on Wednesday night

An 84-year-old man has been reunited with his beloved cat which disappeared after climbing into a removal lorry.

Jeffrey Otway's cat Tiger got into the van in Llangybi, Ceredigion, over two weeks ago before travelling almost 100 miles (160 km) to Whitchurch, Cardiff where he jumped out.

He was found after a social media appeal to find him was shared more than 1,000 times.

Mr Otway said he was "over the moon" after the reunion on Wednesday.

"I'm still a bit teary, it is the best new year's present I could have had," he said.

Mr Otway, who has lived alone since losing his wife five years ago, said it had been an ordeal: "Its been the worst two-and-a-half weeks of my life," he said.

Tiger was eventually found after jumping into a car in Llanishen, Cardiff.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tiger's picture was shared widely on social media in the search to find him

Mr Otway said the woman who found him, Sarah, held onto him and shared his picture on social media.

The picture was seen by users who had seen the appeal for Tiger that Mr Otway's daughter-in-law Lorraine had posted.

Mr Otway's son Paul said he drove his father to Cardiff for the tearful reunion: "Dad was crying, everyone was crying, the family who kept him was crying," he said.

'Miracles do happen'

He said they arrived home at 04:00 GMT on Thursday and Tiger has not left his father's side since: "He's not left dad's side all night.

"Every time my dad has got up to make a cup of tea he follows him.

"As soon as we got him through the front door he was purring. Miracles do happen.

"I haven't got the words to explain how unbelievable and amazing it is."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption The four-year-old cat was eventually found in Llanishen, Cardiff

He thanked Jenna Jones, a woman from Cardiff "who didn't know us from Adam but would drop everything at the drop of a hat, even at midnight, if there was a suspected sighting".

"We had lots of near-misses, sightings, false alarms," he said.

Mr Otway said he is enjoying having him home: "He's more like a dog than a cat, a real character.

"He is my soul mate."