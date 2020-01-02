Man dies following New Year's Day 'disturbance' in Wrexham
A man has died following a New Year's Day "disturbance," North Wales Police have said.
Darren Richards, 41, died in hospital after officers were called to Wrexham at about 20:15 GMT.
Police said the nature of the incident was unclear at this stage but a post-mortem examination was expected "in the coming days".
A 37-year-old man, also of Wrexham, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remains in custody.
Ch Insp Mark Williams said: "I am seeking anyone who may have witnessed a disturbance between two men in the vicinity of Pont Wen and Whitegate Road to contact us."
He appealed to anyone who may have dashcam footage taken between 19:00 and 21:00.
He said no-one else was being sought in relation to Mr Richard's death.