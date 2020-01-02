Image copyright Google Image caption The pedestrian was hit in High Street, Blaina

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car hit a pedestrian.

The 33-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital after the crash in High Street, Blaina, at 00:35 GMT on Thursday.

His condition is stable, Gwent Police said.

The 25-year-old arrested man, who is from Blaina, is in police custody and a section of the road remains shut to traffic and pedestrians.