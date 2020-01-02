Welsh Tory Nick Ramsay arrested and suspended from party
- 2 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Assembly member Nick Ramsay has been arrested and suspended from the Welsh Conservatives.
Mr Ramsay, 44, was arrested on Wednesday night following an incident.
The party was informed this morning and Mr Ramsay was suspended from the assembly Conservatives.
Mr Ramsay was elected as an AM for Monmouthshire in 2007, is the shadow finance minister and chairs the Public Accounts Committee.