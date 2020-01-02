Image copyright North Wales Police

A man killed in a crash between a car and a lorry shortly before midnight on New Year's Eve has been named as Gwynfor Hywel Jones.

Mr Jones, 64, from Valley on Anglesey, was driving a Vauxhall Mokka on the A55 at Caergeiliog when he was killed.

Mr Jones's family said in a statement: "We are devastated and heartbroken following the sudden and tragic death of our dear father."

Mr Jones was a grandfather of seven, said the family.

They said he would also be "dearly missed" by his siblings.

The statement said Mr Jones was "passionate about lorries" and worked as an HGV driver.

North Wales Police has appealed to anyone who witnessed the crash between a black Mokka and a lorry to contact the force.