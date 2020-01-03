Image copyright Google Image caption A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has been released on police bail

A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has been released on conditional bail.

Darren Richards, 41, died in hospital after officers were called to Wrexham at about 20:15 GMT on New Year's Day.

A post-mortem into Mr Richards' death is expected to take place next week.

North Wales Police said the 37-year-old man arrested after the Caia Park disturbance "has been released on conditional police bail pending further investigation."

No-one else was being sought in relation to Mr Richard's death.

Police are appealing for witnesses, and anyone who may have dashcam footage that could help, to contact them.