Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Traffic is queuing in both directions following the crash

The M4 motorway has been closed near Newport in both directions after a crash.

A man suffered a head injury in the single-vehicle incident, which has left queuing traffic in both directions.

The crash happened westbound at 11:05 GMT and the section of motorway between junctions 24 and 25 has been closed.

Gwent Police has asked people to avoid the area and find alternative routes and there has been a warning of heavy congestion.

The air ambulance in addition to crews from the fire service, Welsh Ambulance Service and police attended the scene.