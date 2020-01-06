Image copyright Welsh Government/Shelter Cymru Image caption People who are "hidden homeless" might be staying on a friend's sofa

A campaign to raise awareness of and tackle hidden homelessness has been launched by the Welsh Government.

Examples can include people who are staying on a friend's sofa, in a hostel or a night shelter, rather than sleeping rough on the streets.

Figures published by Crisis estimated 3,250 households in Wales "sofa surf" on any given night.

The Welsh Government said there was a greater risk of exploitation for these people trying to find a place to stay.

Housing Minister Julie James said many young people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness did not recognise what was happening.

"If you don't have a place to call home it is likely that you are experiencing hidden homelessness," she said.

"So if you think you're experiencing hidden homelessness or you're at risk of it then get help now. It's never too late or too early to get help."

Image copyright Welsh Government/Shelter Cymru Image caption The Welsh Government said hidden homeless people were more likely to be at risk of exploitation

The campaign is also targeting those who come in to contact with young people to make sure they know the signs of hidden homelessness and can encourage them to get help from Shelter Cymru.

Signs include:

Difficulties with parental and close family relationships

Reluctance to go home

Keeping belongings with them and difficulty keeping clothes clean

Asking for help with money and using food banks

Loss of job

Mental or physical health problems

The Welsh Government's strategy said it needed to "understand the scale of the problem to ensure an adequate response".

"The statutory homelessness statistics provide part of the picture, but this only accounts for those individuals presenting to services," it added.

"We know there are far more individuals who are hidden from services, 'sofa surfing' or in temporary and insecure accommodation."

It said it funded Shelter Cymru to provide independent housing advice and support.

Shelter Cymru's director, Jon Puzey, said: "We know the earlier and more often someone experiences homelessness, the more likely they are to develop complex issues that might mean they become homeless repeatedly throughout their adult life.

"That's why it's so important that we make it a priority to prevent youth homelessness."