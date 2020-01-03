Image copyright Welsh Ambulance Service Image caption Thieves damaged three ambulances in the fuel raid

Emergency teams have condemned thieves who stole fuel from three ambulances on New Year's Day - putting them out of action for hours.

The perpetrators damaged all three ambulances which then needed to be repaired.

The incident took place at some point on Wednesday evening at the Tredegar ambulance station in Blaenau Gwent.

Ambulance chiefs said it was "hard to believe" the emergency service had been targeted.

"Why someone would damage and steal from an ambulance is something I struggle to understand, but it did happen," said Lee Brooks, operations director for the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"Fortunately these are not things that happen often, and the people of Wales have always been incredibly supportive of the job we do, on and off the road."

Image copyright Google Image caption A staff member's car was also targeted by the fuel thieves at the ambulance station

The ambulance service said it was working with Gwent Police to catch the culprits.

"We now ask for the help of the people living in the Tredegar area - to come forward if they have seen or heard something that could help us catch those who did this," added Mr Brooks.