Image copyright Google Image caption The order is in place in Caernarfon until Sunday evening

Police have imposed a 48-hour dispersal order on a Gwynedd town in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour.

North Wales Police called on parents in Caernarfon to "think very carefully about where your children are".

The force said the order was in place all weekend "to target groups of youths behaving in an unacceptable anti-social manner in the town".

It comes a week after an incident prompted a fast food shop to ban young people unless accompanied by an adult.

The order means that the police can ask a group of two or more people to move on.