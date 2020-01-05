Image copyright NotFromUtrecht Image caption Rescuers were called out on Saturday at about 15:30 GMT

A 32-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after suffering a "significant head injury" while walking on a mountain in Snowdonia.

Mountain rescuers called in a coastguard helicopter to assist with the rescue at Cader Idris on Saturday afternoon.

He was flown to Bronglais hospital in Aberystwyth for treatment, Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team said.

Medics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were also involved in the rescue.