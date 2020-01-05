Injured Cader Idris walker airlifted to hospital
- 5 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 32-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after suffering a "significant head injury" while walking on a mountain in Snowdonia.
Mountain rescuers called in a coastguard helicopter to assist with the rescue at Cader Idris on Saturday afternoon.
He was flown to Bronglais hospital in Aberystwyth for treatment, Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team said.
Medics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were also involved in the rescue.