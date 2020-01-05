Image caption Police have appealed for information about a group three people who were seen on Bridge Street in Aberystwyth

A man has been taken to hospital after being found with serious injuries after an assault.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the 35-year-old man was found sitting on the windowsill of a building on Bridge Street, Aberystwyth, at 21:00 GMT on Saturday.

The man is to be transferred from Aberystwyth to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, police said.

The force said it wanted to speak to two men and one woman about the incident.

The group were last seen outside the Yr Hen Lew Du pub on Bridge Street.