Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Taron Egerton thanked Sir Elton John "for living a life less ordinary"

Rocketman star Taron Egerton said playing Sir Elton John in the film had been the "best experience of my life" as he picked up an award at the Golden Globes.

The Welshman was named best actor in a musical or comedy at the 77th ceremony in Los Angeles.

Egerton has previously credited his childhood in Aberystwyth with encouraging him to develop his talents.

The 30-year-old appeared emotional as he collected the award.

"This role has changed my life, it's been the best experience of my life, it's been such a joyous thing," Egerton said in his acceptance speech.

He also thanked David Furnish for believing "I could play your husband" and added: "To Elton John, thank you for the music, for living a life less ordinary and thank you for being my friend."

He finished by saying: "My mother is in the room somewhere. This is for you mam."

There was also success for Sir Elton and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, who won best film song for their Rocketman composition I'm Gonna Love Me Again.