Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption PC Alex Price has remained in post

Two police officers carried out a sex act in their patrol car while on duty, a misconduct hearing has heard.

PC Abby Powell, 28, and fellow officer Alex Price were "in a relationship" and worked together at Tonyrefail police station in Rhondda Cynon Taff in 2017.

The hearing in Cardiff heard they both admitted sexually-motivated touching and sexual motivation while on duty.

Ms Powell has left South Wales Police but Mr Price, 49, remains, and also admitted lying in a police interview.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The couple worked together at Tonyrefail police station

The pair accept their actions amount to gross misconduct and could be banned from police work.

Jonathan Walters, the presenting officer, said the patrol car incident happened while both were on duty in the autumn of 2017 and the pair were investigated a year later after allegations were made.

The hearing continues.