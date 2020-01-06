Image copyright BBC/Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Police had initially treated Gary Williams's death as murder

A businessman found dead in a house had been stabbed more than 50 times, an inquest has heard.

Gary Williams, 58, was discovered in a home on Lakefield Place in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, on 29 December.

The body of Jessica Wendy Ann Sheridan was also found in the bedroom.

A hearing in Haverfordwest was told Ms Sheridan died from "self-inflicted wounds". Dyfed-Powys Police is not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

The force also said there would be no criminal charges.

Trainee coroner's officer, Maggie Julian, told the hearing Mr Williams, from Gowerton in Swansea, was found with multiple injuries.

A provisional report on his death indicated he died from stab wounds to the neck, chest and stomach.

The inquest into both deaths was adjourned by Coroner Mark Layton until 28 May.