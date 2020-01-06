Blaina man charged with attempted murder after car hit pedestrian
- 6 January 2020
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a pedestrian was hit by a car in the early hours.
The 25-year-old man, from Blaina, appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court on Saturday, after the victim, 33, was injured last Thursday.
Police were called after reports of the crash in High Street, Blaina, Blaenau Gwent at 12:35 GMT. The pedestrian was later taken to hospital.
The charged man was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.