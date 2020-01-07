Image copyright Gwent Outdoor Centre Image caption The picture of the damaged mound, which is believed to be at least 3,000 years old, was taken on Sunday

Police are investigating "appalling damage" at a Bronze Age burial mound which dates back 3,000-4,000 years.

Gwent Police Rural Crime Team said the destruction was caused by off-road vehicles and said immediate prevention measures were being put in place.

The Woodland Trust shared pictures of its Wentwood site, located near Newport, on Monday afternoon, where tyre tracks covered the site.

Site manager Rob Davies said damage has been "an on-going problem".

"A feature that is around 3,000-4,000 old has been damaged within a few minutes," he added.

"This is a Bronze Age burial mound, a scheduled ancient monument, and the damage caused is therefore a criminal offence."

Mr Davies went on: "There has, unfortunately been an on-going problem with damage to this and similar features within Wentwood.

"The Trust has been spending around £1,500 a year to try to keep vehicles way from them, and following this damage, we will be undertaking further work."

The Woodland Trust said that Wentwood forms part of the largest block of ancient woodland in Wales, with a number of Bronze Age burial mounds on its ridge tops.

In a tweet, police said: "Investigating appalling damage caused to a #BronzeAge burial mound by off road vehicles. Immediate intervention measures being introduced to prevent further damage."