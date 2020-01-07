Man dies in hospital after A525 crash at Horseman's Green
- 7 January 2020
One of three people who were taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday has died.
North Wales Police said the man was in the silver BMW X3 travelling along the A525 near Horseman's Green, Wrexham, at about 03:00 GMT.
A second person suffered serious injuries.
Witnesses who may have seen the car on the Wrexham-Whitchurch road have been asked to come forward.