Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A525 near Horseman's Green at about 03:00 GMT

One of three people who were taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday has died.

North Wales Police said the man was in the silver BMW X3 travelling along the A525 near Horseman's Green, Wrexham, at about 03:00 GMT.

A second person suffered serious injuries.

Witnesses who may have seen the car on the Wrexham-Whitchurch road have been asked to come forward.