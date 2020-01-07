Image copyright Crown Image caption Traffic was heavy around Miskin

Commuters have faced up to six miles of queuing traffic on the M4 following a crash involving two vehicles.

Travel time between junctions 33 (Cardiff West) and 35 (Pencoed) is estimated to be about 90 minutes, according to Traffic Wales.

Recovery work is taking place on two lanes which have been blocked on the eastbound stretch since about 07:40 GMT.

There has also been a broken down car reported within the queue.