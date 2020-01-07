Wales

Yellow weather warning for wind issued in Wales

  • 7 January 2020
The yellow warning Image copyright Met Office
Image caption The yellow warning covers the whole of Wales

A yellow weather warning of "very strong" winds later in the week has been issued for the whole of Wales.

Gusts of 50-60 mph are possible with gusts of 70 mph in some places, the Met Office said.

It warned of a "slight chance" of damage to buildings, disruption to road, rail and air services.

The warning is in place between 03:00 GMT on Thursday until 18:00, although winds will begin to ease across the country through late morning.

More on this story

Around the BBC

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites