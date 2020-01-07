Yellow weather warning for wind issued in Wales
- 7 January 2020
A yellow weather warning of "very strong" winds later in the week has been issued for the whole of Wales.
Gusts of 50-60 mph are possible with gusts of 70 mph in some places, the Met Office said.
It warned of a "slight chance" of damage to buildings, disruption to road, rail and air services.
The warning is in place between 03:00 GMT on Thursday until 18:00, although winds will begin to ease across the country through late morning.