Image copyright Alan Hughes/Geograph Image caption Pontneddfechan is known for its waterfalls

A man died after getting into difficulty when he jumped into water at a beauty spot, an inquest has heard.

Bradleigh Williams, 20, from Trealaw, Rhondda, shouted "help" after jumping more than 20ft into water at Pontneddfechan, Powys, on 24 July.

Emergency services were not able to pull him out of the water until about 30 minutes later.

Coroner Graeme Hughes gave a conclusion of death by misadventure and said any jump from height into water was risky.

Mr Williams's girlfriend Amyleigh Tilley told the inquest in Pontypridd he had smoked cannabis about two hours before jumping into the water and had taken amphetamines the night before.

She did not think he had been affected by the drugs, but said he seemed nervous about jumping in while she and her uncle shouted encouragement at him.

"He worked himself up a bit. You could see he was nervous to jump," she said

'Not a strong swimmer'

After jumping, she said he was unable to stay afloat and it was like "something was gripping him from underneath" while he struggled to get out of the water.

Passing mountain bikers tried to rescue him, but were unable to.

When he arrived at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales, Mr Williams was in cardiac arrest and his heart was not beating. He died in the operating theatre later that night.

Mr Hughes said Mr Williams was likely to have been under the effects of cannabis, but it would not have been a major contributing factor to him jumping.

"He was not a particularly strong swimmer and he struggled after entering the water," he added.

"Lots of people go swimming but without such sad or unintended consequences."

He also offered his condolences to Mr Williams's family and said there was no blame attached to what he had done.