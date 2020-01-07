Colwyn Bay: Man found dead after house fire
- 7 January 2020
A man has been found dead following a fire at a house in Colwyn Bay on Tuesday.
North Wales Fire Service was called to the property in Greenfield Road just before 10:20 GMT.
Firefighters discovered the man's body inside the house.
North Wales Police and the fire service will investigate the cause of the blaze. Crews from Colwyn Bay, Abergele and Llandudno attended the scene.