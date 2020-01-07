Image copyright First Choice Housing Image caption MP Sarah Atherton claimed it was the wrong place for a commercial venture

Opponents who fought plans to create new accommodation for disabled people in Wrexham have been criticised for making "distressing" comments.

Councillors approved plans to convert a family home in Erddig into four flats to help individuals live independently.

More than 140 people - including new Wrexham Conservative MP Sarah Atherton - objected about traffic, parking and the background of likely tenants.

Labour group leader Dana Davies said there was "a lot of misinformation".

"I've got supported living in my ward for adults with learning disabilities," the councillor from Ruabon told Wrexham's planning committee on Monday.

"I just want to reassure everybody here that supported living accommodation enhances your community. It doesn't take anything away from your community at all."

Image copyright First Choice Housing Image caption The applicants intend to replace a derelict outhouse with an extension

She added: "Reading the summary and the fact we've got elected members comparing this development to HMO [housing of multiple occupation]-style properties I think is horrendous.

"It talks in the summary as well about crime, anti-social behaviour, impact upon freedom of children, vulnerability of windows, monitoring of residents, safety of school children and [it being] not acceptable for the types of residents who might be housed in the property.

"I found the whole list which is two pages extremely distressing."

Ms Atherton, the new MP who has a background as a social worker, raised her objections in a last-minute report circulated to councillors, claiming the scheme on Ffordd Glyn would be "totally out of character" for a residential area.

"The extension, as outlined, would not give enough parking for four residents and their carers," she wrote.

"I am informed that First Choice [housing association] will run the property as supported living for a set time. Following this the property may be sold as a house of multi-occupation.

"Residents are rightly concerned that this will have a negative impact on the area and its reputation."

Wrexham's planning committee backed the proposals subject to the creation of extra parking spaces at the front of the premises, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.