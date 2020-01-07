Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stormzy has released his second studio album Heavy Is The Head

Fans have queued for hours to meet "inspirational" musician Stormzy at a signing in Cardiff.

The grime star attracted a crowd of more than 300 people at an album signing at HMV on Tuesday.

Fans said they wanted to tell Stormzy, 26, it was not just his music that inspired them, but his politics and efforts to help others.

"Massive fan" Della Hill, 23, praised his efforts to help younger and more underprivileged people.

"I love his political vibe and his ability to reach anyone, regardless of their background," she said.

Image caption Della Hill and Portia Trousdell attended the signing

Heavy Is The Head is Stormzy's - whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr - second studio album.

Teacher Portia Trousdell, 23, said she could see the impact he has on her students: "As a teacher to a younger audience, I can see that they relate a lot to him.

"He makes the best of a bad situation and that's inspiring to them."

Image caption Luke Evans said the artist was important for youth culture

Luke Evans said Stormzy was important for youth culture "because he's bringing more youths off the streets and more to the message of his music".

The 21-year-old added the music "incorporates the grime scene but with a more important message of community".

Image caption (L-R) Anayah ,Shayla, Kya, Chloe and Destiny went the the signing together

Anayah, 16, went to the signing with friends and said: "Stormzy is real, he's man of God."

Her friend Shayla, 16, said the signing was special because "you don't get this every day in Cardiff, it's always in London".

"For him to come here, it brings a smile to our faces," she added.

Image caption Ethan, nine, (middle) with Tyler, 10, at the signing in Cardiff

Image caption Samantha and Ryan Crees stopped off to see the rapper on their babymoon

Nine-year-old Ethan said he learned Stormzy's songs for his choir, and said: "I love all his songs."

Meanwhile Samantha and Ryan Crees, aged 24 and 25, went to the signing while on their babymoon - and were given a bottle of champagne by the rapper.

Ms Crees said: "I bought him tickets for Christmas so we weren't leaving without seeing him!"