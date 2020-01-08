Image copyright PA Media Image caption Gavin and Stacey attracted 17.1 million viewers across the UK

Nearly 1.3 million people in Wales watched the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, making it the most-watched TV programme on any channel since 2002.

The figures, from ratings body Barb, do not include iPlayer viewings on other devices.

It means more people watched the comeback show in Wales than other BBC productions such as the Euro 2016.

The original three series told the story of a couple who fell in love during a whirlwind romance.

By comparison 1.22 million watched the Euro 2016 Wales v Belgium post-match programme, and 1.17 miliion viewed the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012.

Written by Ruth Jones and James Corden, the highly anticipated Christmas special picked up the story nearly 10 years after the end of the third series and was mostly filmed in Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Across the UK, 17.1 million viewers tuned in to watch the comeback episode live or on catch-up during the subsequent week.

Only sporting events and the 2010 X Factor final were watched by more people during the past decade.

The wintry special was filmed during a heat wave in Barry in the summer and attracted crowds of spectators.