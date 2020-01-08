Image copyright Family photo Image caption Darran Fellowes will be "sorely missed" by family, friends and colleagues

A father-of-two killed on Christmas Day was hit by a car while helping his son who had broken down on a busy main road, an inquest has heard.

Darran Peter Fellowes, 48, was walking northbound along the A465 near Neath when a black Toyota Aygo hit a red VW Beetle and Mr Fellowes at 17:00 GMT.

The married "loving family man" from Neath Port Talbot died at the scene, the inquest in Swansea heard.

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the crash.

"Mr Fellowes attended to assist his son, who had broken down near the Aberdulais slip road of the A465 - the location of the incident," PC Alun Efstathiou told the inquest.

The DIY and carpentry enthusiast from Skewen, who had been married to Donna for 20 years, was treated by emergency services but died at the scene.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Fellowes died at the scene close to the Aberdulais junction of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road

His family said Mr Fellowes, a maintenance manager at a forecourts and construction firm, enjoyed helping his two sons, Thomas and Jack, with their cars.

"He lived life to the full and will be sorely missed," they said in a statement.

South Wales Police said the woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

The inquest was adjourned for six months for the police to investigate.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage leading up to the incident.