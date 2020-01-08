Image copyright Family photo Image caption Conner Marshall, 18, died four days after he was attacked

A probation officer said the workload of a staff member who monitored a serial offender when he went on to murder a teenager was "appropriate".

Lucy Jones was in charge of managing Kathryn Oakley who was David Braddon's probation officer when he beat Conner Marshall, 18, to death.

Braddon pleaded guilty to murder and is serving a life sentence.

Ms Oakley broke down in Tuesday's hearing and said she "did the best" she could "under the heavy workload".

But on Wednesday Ms Jones told the inquest: "Her caseload of around 60 offenders was appropriate for her level of experience."

Mr Marshall, from the Vale of Glamorgan, died four days after Braddon, then 26, from Caerphilly, had mistaken the teenager for his estranged partner's former boyfriend at the Trecco Bay caravan park in Porthcawl in March 2015.

Braddon was under supervision for drug offences and assaulting a police officer at the time of the attack.

Ms Oakley was described as "extremely thorough, meticulous with detail and organised", by Ms Jones who is employed by the Wales Probation Trust and Wales Community Rehabilitation Company (CRC), but said she also "required support and confidence building".

The Wales CRC was set up under reforms when 35 probation trusts in the UK were replaced with 21 CRCs.

"Kathryn put extreme pressure on herself because she would pick on the finer details and was meticulous. But in my view she was well supported," Ms Jones told the inquest.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption David Braddon is serving a life sentence for murder

The barrister for Mr Marshall's family, Kirsten Heaven, asked if Ms Jones' team were behind with their workload at the time.

She said: "I was aware from the data there was enough items outstanding to be concerned and tools were put in place to help officers."

The inquest previously heard from Ms Oakley, who broke down and said: "I did the best I could under the heavy workload."

"You're talking about an impossible task."

The inquest continues.