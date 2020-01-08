Image copyright Google Image caption An ambulance was also called to the home on Sandy Hill Road

The sudden deaths of a mother and daughter at a property in Pembrokeshire are being investigated by police.

Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police were called to the address on Sandy Hill Road, Saundersfoot just before 16:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The deaths of Lilian Smith, 84 and her daughter Susan Smith, 63, are being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Their next of kin and the coroner have been told.