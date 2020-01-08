Wales

Historic mansion Plas Glynllifon in hands of receivers

  • 8 January 2020
Plas Glynllifon Image copyright Dot Potter | Geograph
Image caption The sprawling complex, which dates back 200 years, was the former home of Lord Newborough

A historic Gwynedd mansion undergoing a multi-million renovation has been placed into receivership.

Plas Glynllifon, near Caernarfon, was bought by Paul and Rowena Williams who hoped to turn it into a luxury hotel.

When they took it over in 2016, much of the 102-room property was semi-derelict, after the collapse of a previous wedding venue venture in 2013.

Plas Glynllifon Limited appointed a receiver and a manager on Wednesday, according to Companies House.

The company underwent changes to its management last year when Paul Williams stepped down.
Image caption The main entrance was restored in 2018

