Image caption Dawnus went into administration in March

The collapse of a construction firm has seen delays to three school projects, according to a council.

Swansea-based construction firm Dawnus was involved with three schools across Welshpool and Machynlleth, but folded in March.

Powys council said it is "fully committed" to completing the projects.

The three schools are Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School and Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng in Welshpool, and Ysgol Bro Hyddgen in Machynlleth.

Councillor Jim Honeybill said be wants to see "better communication" with residents to allay doubts about the future of Ysgol Bro Hyddgen.

The council said it is not able to provide a new opening date for the school.

Image caption The new Church in Wales primary school in Welshpool has been left partly built

The school's chair of governors, Elwyn Vaughan, said it will "continue to put pressure" on the council.

He said the school is on two sites and a new building is needed to include both campuses.

"The buildings are old and have seen better days and we must have the best possible resources for the children," he added.

Powys council said that Pave Aways Ltd has been appointed as the main contractor for Welshpool Church, and that "work will re-start there shortly".

It is preparing to start the process to appoint a contractor for the other two schools, and anticipates making appointments in early spring, after which it will submit new planning applications.