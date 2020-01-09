Image copyright The University of Manchester Image caption Dr James Lincoln died on his 45th birthday while on holiday with his family

A university lecturer drowned trying to save his son when he got into difficulty near a beach while on holiday, an inquest has concluded.

Dr James Lincoln, 45, had tried to rescue his six-year-old from an estuary near Porthmadog, Gwynedd, on 5 August.

Coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones concluded accidental death from drowning after the inquest in Caernarfon.

Tributes described Dr Lincoln, from Manchester, as "a great person and a loving father".

Image caption The incident happened off Borth y Gest beach in Gwynedd

Dr Lincoln had been in the water with his 12-year-old daughter and son in the estuary of the River Glaslyn and River Dwyryd in north Wales on his 45th birthday.

Witnesses said he and his son got into trouble at about 15:30 BST and the boy clung on to his unconscious father as they were pulled from the sea.

Onlookers had tried to revive Dr Lincoln on the beach and he was airlifted to hospital in Bangor where he died later that evening.

Dr Lincoln graduated from the University of Manchester in Physics in 1995, before returning as a lecturer in the economics department in 2016.