Image copyright Met Office Image caption The wind warning was in force until 18:00 GMT on Saturday

Gales gusting up to nearly 70mph have led to some power cuts and disruption in north Wales.

The Met Office issued a yellow alert for high winds covering the region until 18:00 GMT on Saturday.

Wind speeds hit about 66mph (106km/h) at Capel Curig in Snowdonia just before lunchtime.

Forecasters have also issued another warning for high winds from midday on Monday covering most of Wales.

The gusts on Saturday saw electricity supplies to homes in the Llandeiniolen area near Caernarfon, Gwynedd lose power for much of the afternoon.

There were also other minor outages in affected counties, in Conwy, Gwynedd and Anglesey.

SP Energy Networks said it had engineers on standby due to the weather.

A tree fall also closed the B5106 at Trefriw in the Conwy Valley.

The yellow warning for wind on Monday is in force until midnight, and covers 18 of Wales' 22 counties.

Some disruption to travel is likely.

Monmouthshire, Flintshire, Denbighshire and Wrexham are not affected.