Christmas Day death: Wife was stabbed in neck
- 9 January 2020
A woman found dead on Christmas Day was stabbed in the right side of the neck, an inquest heard.
Post-mortem tests showed Vivienne Bryan suffered "shock and haemorrhage" from the injury, North West Wales senior coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones said.
Mrs Bryan died at her home in Francis Avenue, Fairbourne, Gwynedd. Her husband Thomas Bryan, 75, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on the 30 December accused of murder.
The inquest has now been adjourned.
No family was present at the inquest, in Caernarfon.