Llangefni death: Man's body found at former shop unit
- 10 January 2020
A man's body has been found at a former shop unit on Anglesey.
Police are investigating the discovery in the abandoned property on Chapel Street, Llangefni, on Friday morning and treating the death as unexplained.
The building was cordoned off as forensic teams from North Wales Police are carried out their investigations.
Det Sgt Richard Griffith said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have seen anyone entering the building in the last week."