Killer's probation officer 'had heavy workload'

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption David Braddon is serving a life sentence, with a minimum term of 20 years

A probation officer had "a heavy workload for a new staff member" when her charge murdered someone in a case of mistaken identity, an inquest heard.

David Braddon was subject to two community orders when he killed Conner Marshall, 18, at a caravan park in Porthcawl, Bridgend, in March 2015.

Braddon was being supervised by a private probation company at the time.

But team manager told Mr Marshall's inquest that Braddon's parole officer Kathryn Oakley was "overwhelmed".

Braddon, who was 26 at the time, beat Mr Marshall to death at Trecco Bay, thinking the teenager was his estranged partner's ex-boyfriend.

He was under supervision for drug offences and assaulting a police officer but probation staff were unaware Braddon, from Caerphilly, had previously been convicted of beating up a partner, the inquest in Pontypridd heard.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Conner Marshall was killed at Trecco Bay caravan park in Porthcawl

The hearing was told that sickness and maternity leave led to more work for staff at the private firm Wales Community Rehabilitation Company.

"I felt Kathryn Oakley had a high caseload for a new probation officer," her team manager Sinead Lewis told the inquest.

"Because she was feeling overwhelmed by her workload I would hold one-to-ones with her twice a month rather than the standard monthly ones."

Ms Lewis added Ms Oakley was a "hard-working member of staff who had a challenging caseload - but was very good at seeking management support".

Ms Lewis also met Braddon in August 2014 - seven months before he killed Mr Marshall - and said at that point "she had no concerns".

Outlining the events leading to Mr Marshall's death, assistant coroner Nadim Bashir said the attacker had taken a cocktail of alcohol and drugs, including cocaine.

Braddon had been staying at the caravan park with his estranged partner and their children.

Mr Marshall He died four days after the attack, in March 2015.