Image caption The fire in December was in a flat above Japanese restaurant Noodle One

A main shopping street in Bangor city centre could be closed to traffic until Easter following a "significant" fire.

Firefighters were called to a blaze in a flat above Japanese restaurant Noodle One on High Street at about 03:00 GMT on 17 December.

Gwynedd Council said the fire had caused extensive damage and compromised the structural integrity of two buildings.

Temporary traffic diversions have been put in place.

The council said removing debris, stabilising 164 and 166 High Street and reconstruction work was "likely to take until Easter".

Image caption Bangor High Street could be closed until Easter

All other high street businesses remain open and traffic will still be able to access the upper high street via Lôn Pobty.

The council's head of environment Dafydd Wyn Williams said: "Removing debris and making these buildings safe will be a complex and challenging task.

"Unfortunately, having explored all possible options, our structural engineers have confirmed that there is no way in which this work can be safely completed without the need to keep this section of the high street closed to traffic for a number of weeks.

"We fully appreciate the impact of this situation on local residents, traders and shoppers, and every effort is being made to complete the work as swiftly and safely as possible."