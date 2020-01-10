Image caption Senior union official Paul Horton died shortly after taking redundancy from Newport's Orb Electrical Steels

A union official who fought to save Newport's Orb Electrical Steels died just days after the site was mothballed.

Paul Horton died on New Year's Day having worked his last shift at the site just before Christmas.

After working there for 37 years he spoke out for the workforce at a Save Orb Steel march in Newport in October.

Community union general secretary, Roy Rickhuss, called Mr Horton's death a "tragic loss."

He said the 53-year-old was a "true stalwart who has been taken far too soon".

Senior union official Mr Horton, of Newport, was prominent in the campaign to prevent the plant's closure.

Mr Rickhuss said he was "a key voice for our Orb campaign".

He continued: "He was passionate about his works and the steel industry and a dedicated servant of the union.

"I am proud to have called him a friend over many years.

"Our thoughts go out to his friends and family".

Image caption Mr Horton spoke out against the closure of the site

Mr Horton, advocated for the steelworks with management and politicians, and raised its profile in the media.

After Tata Steel announced in September plans to shut the plant, putting 380 jobs at risk, Mr Horton spoke to BBC Wales about his experience there.

He said closure would mean the loss of well-paid jobs in the area.

Mr Horton later took voluntary redundancy from the company.

Tata decided to "mothball" rather than close the plant as it sought a buyer.

It shut its doors on 20 December.

Image caption Tata eventually opted to mothball the works and to redeploy staff to other sites

The company said its workers would be redeployed to other parts of the business.

Mr Horton's funeral and cremation will be at Langstone Crematorium, Newport, on Wednesday 22 January.