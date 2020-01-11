Image caption The lighthouse at Penmon was built in 1838

Plans to replace the bell of a much-loved lighthouse with a foghorn have been submitted, despite strong opposition.

Anglesey Council has received an application for alterations to Penmon's Trwyn Du lighthouse, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The hazard warning bell has rung around the clock every 30 seconds since 1922.

Philip Russell, who runs a nearby café, said losing the bell would be like "losing part of the area".

Operators Trinity House, the authority for lighthouses in England and Wales, said the current system was no longer reliable for mariners, and that a new device would be "simpler to monitor and maintain".

The proposals have come under attack by locals who have a 1,100-name petition and launched a Facebook page, Save the Trwyn Du Lighthouse Bell.

Trinity House, which ran a trial of the new device last August, said it would only be activated in foggy weather and would be silent for the rest of the time.