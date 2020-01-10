Bridgend assault: Man charged with attempted murder
- 10 January 2020
A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man sustained serious head injuries in an assault.
South Wales Police was called to a house in Allt Dderw, Broadlands, Bridgend at about 02:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The 38-year-old suspect appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court earlier and was remanded in custody to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on 7 February.
The injured man, who is 36, remains in hospital in a stable condition.