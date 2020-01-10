Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of an assault in Allt Dderw at 02:00 GMT on Wednesday

A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man sustained serious head injuries in an assault.

South Wales Police was called to a house in Allt Dderw, Broadlands, Bridgend at about 02:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old suspect appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court earlier and was remanded in custody to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on 7 February.

The injured man, who is 36, remains in hospital in a stable condition.