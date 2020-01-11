Image copyright BBC/CPD Bro Cernyw Image caption 999 crews were called after a player suffered a suspected broken ankle

A footballer with a suspected broken ankle was left lying on the pitch for 90 minutes in gale force winds.

The player was injured about 25 minutes into the derby game between Bro Cernyw and Llansannan, above the Conwy Valley in north Wales on Saturday afternoon.

Llansannan midfielder Elis Vaughan was hurt after going for what onlookers said was a "50-50 challenge".

Bro Cernyw club secretary Trefor Jones said he heard "a scream" as two players clashed.

"His leg look like it was in the wrong position - we knew it was serious," said Mr Jones.

"We were told not to move him - and that's what we did.

"We just covered him with coats and an emergency space blanket to keep him warm."

The match was abandoned while teams waited for an ambulance to arrive in Llangernyw.

"But it was an hour and a half before it got here," said Mr Jones.

"That is totally unacceptable, especially in the weather we were experiencing."

The whole region has been under a yellow warning for high winds, with trees down and power cuts in neighbouring villages.

"The winds have been very strong, and it started raining while we were waiting for the ambulance," said Mr Jones.

"All this time, the player was in direct contact with the ground, as we could not move him."

The player has now being taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital.

The Welsh Ambulance Service has been asked to comment.